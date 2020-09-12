Lucille M. Schade
Casco Twp. - Lucille M. Schade, age 89, of Casco Twp., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on September 10, 2020. She was born on September 9, 1931 in Casco Twp., to the late Alvin and Esther Kammer. On October 20, 1956 Lucille married Arlen Schade in St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
Lucille worked with Canteen and Cartwells Food Service for the East China School District for many years before retiring in 1996. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Casco Twp. Lucille enjoyed gardening, canning, baking, camping and all of her cats and dogs. But what Lucille loved the most was the time she had spent with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Arlen Schade; daughter, Sheila (John) Santini; son in-law, Lonnie Lomerson; grandchildren, Jennilee (Jeff) Ashbaugh, Jamilee Lomerson, Katlyn (Albert) Liebetreu, Brandon (Ashley) Lomerson, Heather (Chris French) Santini; great granddaughter, Jaylyn Ashbaugh; sister, Lorraine Fahs along with several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra Lomerson; mother and father in-law, Edward (Helen) Schade.
Visiting hours are Thursday September 17th from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. A private family service will be held Friday. Serving as pallbearers are Brandon Lomerson, Jeff Ashbaugh, Albert Liebetreu, Chris French, Calvin and Jeff Fahs.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Cemetery Fund or Wishes of the Family. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com