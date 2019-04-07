|
|
Lucy J. Monzo
Croswell - Lucy Jane Monzo, age 87, of Croswell, went home to meet the Lord Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Sanilac Medical Care Facility, Sandusky.
She was born May 18, 1931 in Croswell, daughter of the late Fred and Vera (Carney) Parker. Lucy married Frank A. Monzo on June 25, 1949 in Croswell.
Lucy was a long-time member of Disco/Hope United Methodist Church, then Applegate United Methodist Church where she was active in the United Methodist Women's Group and sang in the choir. Lucy and Frank worked on numerous building projects throughout the states and abroad for family members and with NOMADS and Volunteers in Missions. They also built their own homes in Shelby Township and Croswell. She loved traveling and gardening, and whether away or in the yard, Lucy was an avid bird watcher. Many people have been recipients of Lucy's wonderful quilts.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years Frank; son Frank A. (Paula) of Coppell, TX; 3 daughters, Marilyn (Gerritt) Smits of Shelby Twp., Marjorie (Douglas) Rienas of Armada, and Jeaneane (Gary) Henry of Romeo; 3 brothers, Herb, Jim, and Paul Parker; 2 sisters, Alma Havens and Sybil Winters; 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Lucy is preceded in death by her brothers, Elwin, Ronald, Leon, and Bruce Parker, and sister, Clarice Tubbs.
Memorial Services will be held 11 AM Saturday, April 13 at Applegate U. Methodist Church, 4792 Church Street, Applegate 48401. Rev. Ellen Schippert will officiate. A luncheon will follow service at the Applegate Fire Hall.
Visitation will be 4-8 PM Friday, April 12 at Pomeroy Funeral Home, Croswell and 10-11 at Applegate UMC.
Memorials may be made to Applegate U. Methodist Church, or Heartland Hospice.
www.pomeroyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 7, 2019