Ft. Gratiot - On April 24th, 2019, Lyn, age 71, of Ft. Gratiot, surrounded by her husband and children, was called up to Heaven to become an angel.



Born to Maxine and Jack Welch in Jackson, Michigan, she grew up with her 3 siblings, Bill, Sharyn & David Welch. Lyn graduated from Eastern Michigan University with a Child Development bachelor's degree and later received her master's in Social Work from Michigan State University. In 1973, Lyn married her soul mate and the love of her life, Michael Zakrzewski, and moved to Port Huron, Michigan. Lyn worked for the State of Michigan as an adoption, foster care, and juvenile delinquency worker for 30 years.



Lyn loved to travel and some of these places included Hawaii, Jackson Hole, Yellowstone National Park, Nashville, New Orleans, Cuba, Arizona, Miami, and the Florida Keys. Lyn always put her family first, especially in raising her children, Jackie and Dave Zakrzewski. Whether it was sewing Halloween or Ice Skating costumes, camping up north, or traveling for sport's events, Lyn thoroughly enjoyed watching her kids grow up. Besides enjoying traveling, Lyn's time was spent on her "favorite", John Zakrzewski, her grandson. Lyn made sure to cook and bake with John, as well as attend events such as band concerts, soccer games and track meets.



Lyn is preceded in death by her parents and siblings. Lyn is survived by her husband, Michael Zakrzewski (Fort Gratiot), 2 children, Jackie (Miami-FL) and Dave (Yale) Zakrzewski, and 1 grandson, John Zakrzewski (Yale), as well as numerous cousins and extended family.



Memorial services will be held 3:00 P.M. on Friday, May 3rd at Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. Visiting hours will be from 1:00 P.M. until service at 3:00 P.M.



A mass will be held in Jackson, Michigan, at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family would ask donations be made to the St. Clair County Child Abuse & Neglect Counsel (http://www.sccstopchildabuse.org/contribute.htm) or a tribute to the Oncology Department at Henry Ford Hospital (https://www.henryford.com/development/make-a-gift).



