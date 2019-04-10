Services
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bridges Church
1101 4th Street,
Port Huron., MI
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bridges
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
in Bridges
Lynda L. McLeod

Lynda L. McLeod Obituary
Lynda L. McLeod

Port Huron - Lynda L. McLeod, 72, of Port Huron, died Sunday, April 7, 2019.

Mrs. McLeod retired from the Community Action Agency Head Start Program.

She is survived by her children, Tricia McLeod (Bonnie Edmonds), Tracy McLeod (Elle Riviezzo), Daniel McLeod (Shaniece Schroeder) and Jasmine Arnold

Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Thursday in Bridges Church, 1101 4th Street, Port Huron.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Bridges with visitation beginning at 10 a.m

Memorials may be made to the Community Action Agency.

Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
