Lynda L. McLeod
Port Huron - Lynda L. McLeod, 72, of Port Huron, died Sunday, April 7, 2019.
Mrs. McLeod retired from the Community Action Agency Head Start Program.
She is survived by her children, Tricia McLeod (Bonnie Edmonds), Tracy McLeod (Elle Riviezzo), Daniel McLeod (Shaniece Schroeder) and Jasmine Arnold
Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Thursday in Bridges Church, 1101 4th Street, Port Huron.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Bridges with visitation beginning at 10 a.m
Memorials may be made to the Community Action Agency.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 10, 2019