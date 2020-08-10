Lynn Diane Lloyd
Port Huron - Lynn Diane Lloyd, 73, of Port Huron, died Sunday, August 9, 2020.
She was born January 10, 1947 in Port Huron to the late Russell and Marion Alexander. She married David Lloyd on November 22, 1995 in Port Huron.
Mrs. Lloyd was a secretary with the St. Clair County Probation Department prior to retirement. She loved her dogs and enjoyed camping and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, David; three children, Terese (Jeff) Ellington, Virginia (Jason) Vondrak and Terri (Ray) Rowbotham; five grandchildren, Ashley (Kyle) Hill, Tyler (Carley) Rowbotham, Jared and Luke Pingitore and Chase Vondrak; two great grandchildren, Mason and Lane Hill; a brother, Dan (Ila) Hoetger; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Lynn Nelson, Carol Ekelund, Renee Goodall and Mary Gordon. She was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Tallmadge.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the safety and comfort of others.
Private services for the family will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. Celebrant Laurie Wilson will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Water Area Humane Society. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com