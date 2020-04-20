Services
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Resources
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Casco Twp. - Lynnette Lillian Osterland, 79, peacefully passed on April 20, 2020. Lynn was the beloved wife and best friend of her one and only love of 56 years, William Osterland. Devoted mother of Susan (Rick) Routheaux and David Osterland. Loving grandmother of Christy and Cory Routheaux. Lynn is also survived by her sister Nancy (Elmer) Uppleger as well as other family and friends. She was proceeded in death by her son David Osterland.

Lynn will fondly be remembered by family and friends as a loving mother, wife, and grandmother. She was a homemaker for her family and cared for her children and grandchildren for many years. Private family burial will take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials to the wishes of the family. Arrangements by Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
