Mabel L. DeLine
Marysville - Mabel Louise DeLine, 90, of Marysville, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
She was born June 28, 1929 in Sanilac County and raised by Charles and Louise Lord. She married Robert M. DeLine on September 16, 1950 in Port Huron. He preceded her in death on February 9, 2013 after 62 years of marriage.
Mabel was employed by Blue Water Vending for over 30 years. She was a member of the Marysville Assembly of God, where for many years she was involved in a "missionette" program and was a Sunday School teacher.
She is survived by two children, Michael (Lucie) DeLine and Elizabeth DeLine, all of Marysville; two grandchildren, Jessica (Chris) Haag of Chesterfield and David (Tara) DeLine of Saginaw; five great grandchildren, Liam DeLine, Audrey Haag, Vivian DeLine, Evelyn Haag and Hazel DeLine; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Private services for the family will be held at Riverlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Marysville Assembly of God or Mid-City Nutrition.
Arrangements are by the Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from May 8 to May 10, 2020