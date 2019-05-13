|
Madeline (Sandy) Goss
Stillwater, MN - Elsie Madeline (Sandy) Sanderson Goss passed away on May 9th, 2019 in Stillwater, Minnesota at the age of 96.
Preceded in death by her husband, Clare and her three brothers, Bill, LaVern & Eugene Sanderson. Survived by her daughter, Marty (Patrick Gerkey) of Stillwater, MN; her grandson, Drew (Prasanthi) and great grandson, Siddhartha of Corvallis, Oregon; as well as nieces & nephews.
She was born in Port Huron, MI on September 13, 1922 and lived there until she and her husband, Clare, moved to Apache Junction, AZ after retirement. Later, after Clare died, she decided to move to Minnesota to be closer to her family.
Sandy was a young at heart 96 year old who was an inspiration to many on how to make the most of your senior years. She loved to have fun and she always had a craft project to work on. At age 81, after moving to Minnesota, she joined a bowling league and a golf league. "Make new friends but keep the old" was a way of life for Sandy.
A family gathering to Celebrate her Life is planned for later.
Published in The Times Herald on May 13, 2019