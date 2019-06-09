Services
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Lakeside Cemetery
Port Huron - Madelyn Grace Ingles, 87, of Port Huron, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

She was born December 3, 1931 in Port Huron to the late Colborne and Virginia Dake. She married Raymond Ingles on May 26, 1972 in Sarnia, Ontario. They had been married 47 years when he died on November 27, 2018.

Mrs. Ingles and her husband enjoyed having lunch by the bridge and watching the freighters.

Madelyn is survived by seven children, Joseph (Deborah) Dentel, Freeman (Debbie) Dentel, Michael (Erica) Ingles, Kathleen Dentel, Laura (Michael) Warren, Dawn (Scott) Cooper and Virginia Esquibel; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; and her faithful fur baby, Buddy.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 in Lakeside Cemetery. The Rev. Max Amstutz will officiate.

Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on June 9, 2019
