Services
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Visitation
Thursday, May 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, May 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 15, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
St. Clair, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Makayla Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Makayla Anne Smith


1999 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Makayla Anne Smith Obituary
Makayla Anne Smith

St. Clair - Makayla Anne Smith, age 20, of St. Clair, passed away May 12, 2020. She was born November 7, 1999 in East China Twp.

Makayla is survived by her loving mom, Lisa Anne Smith; father, Chris Smith; younger brother, Chad Smith; adoring grandma, Marianne Hoffmann, a large family of loving aunts, uncles, cousins and several dear friends in Michigan and Florida along with her fur baby, Bailey.

Makayla was a true example of a strong woman as she battled Cystic Fibrosis, a genetic lung disease which caused her to go to heaven much too soon. Makayla now joins her best friend Kailee Peterson and is able to laugh with her again.

The family thanks Dr. Samya Nasr at Pediatric Pulmonary at U of M for taking excellent care of Makayla for the last 14 years.

Funeral mass will be Friday May 15th at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Clair. Visiting hours are Thursday 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, St. Clair.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or Piper's Angels Foundation to continue to honor our beautiful Makayla.

Arrangements by Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from May 13 to May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Makayla's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -