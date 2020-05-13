|
Makayla Anne Smith
St. Clair - Makayla Anne Smith, age 20, of St. Clair, passed away May 12, 2020. She was born November 7, 1999 in East China Twp.
Makayla is survived by her loving mom, Lisa Anne Smith; father, Chris Smith; younger brother, Chad Smith; adoring grandma, Marianne Hoffmann, a large family of loving aunts, uncles, cousins and several dear friends in Michigan and Florida along with her fur baby, Bailey.
Makayla was a true example of a strong woman as she battled Cystic Fibrosis, a genetic lung disease which caused her to go to heaven much too soon. Makayla now joins her best friend Kailee Peterson and is able to laugh with her again.
The family thanks Dr. Samya Nasr at Pediatric Pulmonary at U of M for taking excellent care of Makayla for the last 14 years.
Funeral mass will be Friday May 15th at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Clair. Visiting hours are Thursday 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, St. Clair.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or Piper's Angels Foundation to continue to honor our beautiful Makayla.
Arrangements by Young Funeral Home, China Twp.
Published in The Times Herald from May 13 to May 14, 2020