Malcolm J. "Mick" Crawford

Malcolm J. "Mick" Crawford Obituary
Malcolm J. "Mick" Crawford

Port Huron - Malcolm J. "Mick" Crawford, 77, of Port Huron, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on August 25, 2019.

He is survived by his sister, Nancy E. Crawford of Port Huron; sister, Mary Ann Crawford of Bellingham, Washington. Mick would also like to thank his loving caregiver and friend, Tom Roach.

Cremation has taken place. Arrangements are in care of Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Ave. @ 17th Street, Port Huron.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 1, 2019
