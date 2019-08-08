|
|
Manuel Eugene Lozano Jr.
Port Huron - Manuel Eugene Lozano Jr., 84, of Port Huron, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019, unexpectedly.
He was born November 7, 1934 in Port Huron to the late Manuel E. and Blanche Lozano Sr. He married Shirley A. McFarlane. She preceded him in death on January 2, 1991.
Manuel was a graduate of Port Huron High School, and was employed with Smith Meat Packing for 44 years. He loved golfing, and was the biggest jokester in this world.
He is survived by his daughter Debbie (William) Casey; his son, Manuel E. Lozano III; his daughter, Candy Sherlock, his loving companion of 23 years Mary Smith; eight grandchildren; several great grandchildren; four siblings, Cecelia Tucker, Ralph "Tiny" (Shirley) Lozano, Eugene Lozano, and Mary (Jim) Hagle; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Cathy Lozano, and a brother, Joseph Lozano.
Visitation will be 2-8 pm Friday in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, August 10 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 9:00 am. Deacon Dennis Crimmins will officiate.
Graveside Services will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to . To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 8, 2019