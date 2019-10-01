|
|
Marcella G. "Sally" Lashbrook
Wales Township - Marcella Grace "Sally" Lashbrook, 94, of Wales Township, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, September 29, 2019.
She was born June 22, 1925 in Port Huron to the late Joseph and Eulalia Campbell. She married Richard K. Lashbrook on May 23, 1947 in Ohio. He preceded her in death on March 31, 2004.
Marcella was a member of Goodells Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading, traveling, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by five daughters, Linda (Harold) Palmateer, Mary Jo (Patrick) Sheehy, Coleen (Thomas) Cowhy, Kim (Victor) Burcar, and Patti (George) Sepsey; two sons, John (Cathy) Lashbrook and Kolin (Pam) Lashbrook; 25 grandchildren; 43 great grandchildren; 11 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Marie and Eulalia "Babe"; and a brother, Andrew.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. Reverend Matthew Crow will officiate.
Burial will be in Lambs Cemetery, Wales Township. Pallbearers will be Dillon Rose, Alex Burcar, Zack Burcar, Jason Palmateer, Joel Lashbrook, and Jerry Palmateer.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Hospice or Goodells Baptist Church. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 1, 2019