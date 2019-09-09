|
Margaret A. McKibben
Fort Gratiot - Margaret Anne McKibben, 84, of Fort Gratiot, died Saturday, September 7, 2019.
She was born July 26, 1935 in Highland Park to the late Elmer and Margaret Boehm. She married William T. McKibben on October 17, 1959 in Port Huron. He preceded her in death on March 16, 2008.
Margaret graduated from Marysville High School in 1953 and was a bookkeeper for many years. She loved gardening, her pets, spending time with her family, and was a devoted Hockey Grandmother.
She is survived by three children, Shane (Mary) McKibben, Margo (Randy) Nunez, and Maureen (Alger) Kazakevich; four grandchildren, April (Brent) Nagy, Catie (Aaron) Avouris, Alisha (Greg) Bastien, and Brendan Nunez; three great grandchildren, Arthur and Hugo Bastien and Cora Nagy; and a brother, David Boehm. She was preceded in death by a brother, Elmer Boehm.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 7-9 pm on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. Reverend Douglas Studaker will officiate.
Burial will be in Caswell Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Water Area Humane Society. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 9, 2019