Services
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret McKibben
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret A. McKibben


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret A. McKibben Obituary
Margaret A. McKibben

Fort Gratiot - Margaret Anne McKibben, 84, of Fort Gratiot, died Saturday, September 7, 2019.

She was born July 26, 1935 in Highland Park to the late Elmer and Margaret Boehm. She married William T. McKibben on October 17, 1959 in Port Huron. He preceded her in death on March 16, 2008.

Margaret graduated from Marysville High School in 1953 and was a bookkeeper for many years. She loved gardening, her pets, spending time with her family, and was a devoted Hockey Grandmother.

She is survived by three children, Shane (Mary) McKibben, Margo (Randy) Nunez, and Maureen (Alger) Kazakevich; four grandchildren, April (Brent) Nagy, Catie (Aaron) Avouris, Alisha (Greg) Bastien, and Brendan Nunez; three great grandchildren, Arthur and Hugo Bastien and Cora Nagy; and a brother, David Boehm. She was preceded in death by a brother, Elmer Boehm.

Visitation will be 2-4 and 7-9 pm on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. Reverend Douglas Studaker will officiate.

Burial will be in Caswell Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Water Area Humane Society. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
Download Now