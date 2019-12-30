Resources
Margaret Ann Prout

Margaret Ann Prout Obituary
Port Huron - 80, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019.

She was born in Mt. Clemens, Michigan on February 21, 1939, daughter of the late Earl and Josephine (Bradley) Horn.

Margaret Ann Horn married William Edgar Prout Jr. on April 4, 1959, in St. Joseph's Church, Port Huron. William passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2013.

She is survived by four sons, William (Tammy) Prout III of New Mexico, Aaron Prout, and Martin Prout, both of Port Huron, and Lawrence (Kathryn) Prout of Howell; two daughters, Mary Rachel (Michael) Dupuis of Kalamazoo and Sarah (Christopher Rennie) Prout of Berkley; 21 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her brother, Earl (Pat) Horn of Kalamazoo.

A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Port Huron. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. Fr. Bradley Forintos will officiate. Arrangements were provided by Smith Family Funeral Home of Port Huron.

Memorials are suggested to the .

For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
