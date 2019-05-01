Services
L C Friederichs & Son Funeral Home
214 Trumbull St
Saint Clair, MI 48079
(810) 329-4222
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Clair - Margaret B. McPhee, age 76, of St. Clair, formerly of Royal Oak passed away April 25, 2019. She was born October 4, 1942 in Highland Park to the late Grover and Wilhemina Dowd.

She married Gerald McPhee on August 26, 1961. They complemented one another and were know as the Duke and Duchess by family and friends. He preceded her in death on April 14, 2012. She retired from Hollywood Supermarket in Royal Oak after 25 years of service in the meat department.

She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Royal Oak for many years and attended Immanuel Lutheran Church in St. Clair since 2003.

She was an avid Detroit sports fan and enjoyed watching her grandsons sporting events. She also enjoyed her Monday morning cards and lunch with her friends at Drifters in St. Clair.

She is survived by her sons; Kevin (Jan) McPhee and Kurt (Renee) McPhee. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Scott (Dana), Kyle, Nick, Ricky, Cassie, Travis, and Beka, her great-granddaughter; Mackenzie Margaret McPhee and her brother; Peter (Carolyn) Dowd, along with many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother; Don Dowd and sister; Jan Gray.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, at L.C. Friederichs and Son Funeral Home, St. Clair. Visiting hours will be Friday from 2:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the . To leave the family a message of comfort please visit: www.lcfandson.com
Published in The Times Herald on May 1, 2019
