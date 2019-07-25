Resources
Margaret E. Sharp

Margaret E. Sharp Obituary
Margaret E. Sharp

- - Margaret Elizabeth Sharp (nee Hupfer), age 96, passed away peacefully on Aug. 11, 2018 in California.

Margaret (Betty) was a kindergarten and 1st grade teacher at Garfield and Jefferson elementary schools in Port Huron, Michigan. Betty was incredibly kind and compassionate, traits that she shared with her father and that her children were incredibly blessed to experience. She is so loved and will be forever missed in our hearts. She will be interred July 27th at 11 am at Lakeview Cemetery in Sarnia, Ontario with lunch to follow. Please contact [email protected] for details.
Published in The Times Herald on July 25, 2019
