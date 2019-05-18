Margaret "Peggy" Gordon



Port Huron - Margaret "Peggy" Gordon, 78 years old, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren.



She was born July 17, 1940 in Port Huron to the late James and Elizabeth (Urban) Alloway. She married Richard Lewis Gordon on August 16, 1958.



Peggy worked for many years at Prestolite. She loved to travel, spend time doing her exercises at the pool, visiting her friends at McDonald's and going to her monthly lunches with her classmates from school. Her favorite thing of all was spending time with her family.



She was the most amazing mother to her four children, Lewis (Susie) Gordon, Mary Lynn Anderson, Craig (Sandy) Gordon, Chris (Theresa) Gordon, and Kelly Vickery who she considered her second daughter. A wonderful Grandma, "Nana" to her 10 grandchildren, Amanda Anderson, Matthew Anderson, Christina Gordon, Luke Gordon, Nicholas Gordon, Connie Jo Gordon, Caylee Gordon, Caleb Gordon, Laura Sharrow, Kaitlyn Roller, and many great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Joanne (Joe) Napolitan, Mary (Jim) Davis, and Pat (Sue) Alloway, and brothers-in-law, George (Marsha) Gordon, Charles (Alice) Gordon and Joe Oles.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick" Gordon; her parents, James and Elizabeth; brother, James; sister, Theresa; and father and mother-in-law Lewis and Eleanor.



Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home.



Margaret will lie in state from 10:00 am until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 am on Monday, May 20, 2019 in Holy Trinity Parish St. Stephen Catholic Church. Reverend Sidney Eckert will officiate. Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery.



Peggy's grandchildren Amanda, Matthew, Christina, Luke, Nicholas, Connie Jo, Caylee, Caleb, Laura and Kaitlyn will serve as pallbearers.



In lieu flowers, memorials may be given to the or the .



Margaret's family would like to thank the wonderful and caring staff at Marwood Nursing and Rehab for their care.



For guest book and information, please visit www.karrersimpson.com Published in The Times Herald on May 18, 2019