Margaret Louise "Peggy" Payton
Port Huron - Margaret Louise "Peggy" Payton, 89, of Port Huron, was promoted to Glory on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
She was born October 2, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois to Douglas and Ruth Norris.
After graduating from Syracuse University, she began teaching music and did so her entire career; first for the Port Huron Area School District and later at Woodland Developmental Center where they honored her by placing a plaque outside the room that reads "The Peggy Payton Music Room". With humility to glorify and edify her Lord and Savior she shared her talents with her students.
Peggy was a lifelong member of the Salvation Army, a percussionist, bandleader, and member of the Corps Council. She was the recipient of numerous awards, most notably the Salvation Army Founders Award and the 2006 Spirit of Port Huron Cultural Award.
In addition to her musical talents and service to others she was also quite athletic. In her seventies when the grandchildren were playing baseball at Pine Grove Park, up steps grandma, glove in hand to throw batting practice, much to the surprise of the young ones. She was a dedicated daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and loved spending time with family. She cherished the day she met her first great grandson Killian and then came the birth of her first great granddaughter Ellowyn. After returning home from spending this past winter in Florida with her sister she was thrilled to meet her second great grandson Brodie.
Always putting others first, during difficult times her sharp wit and dry sense of humor came shining through which always helped to lift everyone up and heal them with love and laughter. One of Peggy's favorite scripture verses was Proverbs 3:5-6 which says "Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways submit to him and he will make your paths straight."
All can be comforted in knowing that Peggy lived a life with grace, and will surely hear "Well done good and faithful servant," from her Lord and Savior. She embodied Christianity and leaves behind a legacy of faith, love and service.
Peggy is survived by three children, Rich (Heidi) Payton, Jeff (Barbie) Payton and Barbara Payton; five grandchildren, Elyse Payton, Lindsay (Brad) McDougal, Kelley (Matt) Payton, Alec (Meaghan) Payton, Kelsay (Matt) Payton; three great grandchildren, Killian Payton, Ellowyn Payton, Brodie McDougal; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved siblings, Barbara "Bobbie" (Bill) Wolf and Fred Norris; and her former husband Eric Payton. She was preceded in death by her parents Douglas and Ruth Norris; and her sister-in-law, Esther Norris.
A celebration of life will be held outside at 5:00 p.m. on August 23, 2020 at the Salvation Army Port Huron Citadel, 2000 Court Street. William Himes will officiate. Chairs will be available, however you are encouraged to bring your own. Social distancing is recommended and masks are strongly encouraged before and after the service.
She will be laid to rest at Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com