Services
Kammeraad Funeral Home - Memphis
80375 Main Street
Memphis, MI 48041
(810) 392-2750
Margaret Walsh
Margaret Louise Walsh

Avoca - Margaret L. Walsh, 96 of Goodells, passed away peacefully on Tuesday March 31,2020. She was born May 8,1923 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Leo and Margaret Brown Sr. She served her country honorably in the U.S. Coast Guard. Margaret married George L. Walsh, Sr. on November 9,1946 in St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Baltimore, MI. He preceded her in death on October 4, 2008. She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Emmett, Daughters of Isabella, the VFW and a 4-H Leader for many years. She is survived by her children; Tricia Birmingham, George (Cherie) Walsh Sr., Kathleen (Donald) Gaca, Maureen Forbes, Deborah Walsh, Diana (Donald) Dove, and John (Kerry) Walsh; 15 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and 8 great great-grandchildren and 2 on the way. Also survived by a dear sister-in-law, Babe Walsh. Preceded in death by brother, Leo Brown Jr. and sister, Gertrude Bochert and son-in-law, Robert Forbes. Cremation has taken place. A Mass honoring Margaret will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were made by Kammeraad-Merchant Funeral Home, Memphis.
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
