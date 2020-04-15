Services
Fort Gratiot - Margaret M. Burns, 92, of Fort Gratiot, died Sunday, April 12, 2020.

She was born June 1, 1927 in Port Huron to the late Robert and Edna Burns.

Margaret graduated from Port Huron High School in 1945. She was employed with Mueller Brass Company for 22 years and SEMCO Energy for 23 years prior to her retirement. She had been a member of First Presbyterian Church since 1948.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Ellen Burns; niece, Susan Burns; and two nephews, Robert Burns and Steven Phare. She was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Pat Richter; brother, Robert Burns; sister, Donna Phare; and brother-in-law, Albert Phare.

No services are scheduled. Burial will be on the Family plot in Lakeside Cemetery. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church.

Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.

Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020
