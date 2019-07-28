Services
Margaret M. Gauthier


1924 - 2019
Margaret M. Gauthier Obituary
Margaret M. Gauthier

Marysville - Margaret Mary Gauthier, 94, of Marysville, died Saturday, July 20, 2019.

She was born August 12, 1924 in Hamilton, Ontario to the late William and Julia Thurston. She married Reaburn Gauthier on October 13, 1945 in Vancouver, British Columbia. He preceded her in death in 1993.

Margaret served in the Canadian Air Force. She was employed as an assistant manager in the shoe department at K-Mart. She enjoyed playing many games from Bingo to cards, dancing and going to the casino. She was also a member of the Senior Birthday Club.

She is survived by her children, Terry (Daniel) Johnson, Lindsay Gauthier and John (Amy) Gauthier; 12 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; siblings, Terry (Jack) Reynolds, Jeff Thurston, Alice (Buster) Burton, William Thurston and George (Darlene) Thurston; sister-in-law, Audrey Thurston; and many nieces, nephews and lots of dear friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Gena Roy; brothers, Frank and Tom (Ida) Thurston; and sister-in-law, Jessie Thurston.

Arrangements are by Marysville Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place. No services are scheduled at this time.

Memorials may be made to United Cerebral Palsy of Michigan.

To send condolences, please visit www.marysvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 28, 2019
