Margaret M. Korte
Richmond - Margaret M. Korte, age 73, of Richmond, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born October 7, 1946 to the late Ronald and Cecilia Grewe.
She is survived by her 2 children, 4 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, as well as many family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Richard Korte.
Cremation arrangements with Young Funeral Home, China Twp. A private memorial service will take place at a later date. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019