Services
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Korte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret M. Korte


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret M. Korte Obituary
Margaret M. Korte

Richmond - Margaret M. Korte, age 73, of Richmond, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born October 7, 1946 to the late Ronald and Cecilia Grewe.

She is survived by her 2 children, 4 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, as well as many family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Richard Korte.

Cremation arrangements with Young Funeral Home, China Twp. A private memorial service will take place at a later date. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now