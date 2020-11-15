1/1
Margaret "Juanita" Peter
1949 - 2020
Margaret "Juanita" Peter

Port Huron - Margaret "Juanita" Peter, 71, of Port Huron, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born June 18, 1949 in Harbor Beach. She married Gary R. Peter on October 20, 1967 in St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Juanita was the most outgoing person you would have ever known and her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy.

She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Gary Peter; daughters, Margaret (Dwayne) Hiller-Rich, Geraldine (Richard) Rhody and Jacqueline (Curtis) Karl; grandchildren, Mehgan (Saulo) Hiller, Eric (Kelsey) Hiller, Richard Rhody, Cara (Robby) Rhody, Peter, Kathleen and Jack Karl, Dwayne (Jessika) Rich Jr. and Cortney (Dustin) Hildebrand; great grandchildren, Kyson, Derek and Axle Rich, Ethan and Nate Hildebrand and Savannah Mae Rodriguez; siblings, William (Gail) Wells, Kathleen (Neil) Settle, Robert Wells and Marilyn (Raymond) Hiller; sisters-in-law, Jane (Tom) Ginn and Ellen Hoover; many nieces, nephews and cousins; aunt, Katherine Carter; and many life-long friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, J. Lewis and Margaret Wells; loving daughter, Barbara Peter; son-in-law Patrick Hiller, brother Christopher G. Wells; sisters-in-law, Donna Wells and Marcia Peter; Brother-in-law, Seth Hoover; nephews, Alan and Christopher M. Wells; and many other family members.

Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. Please wear a mask for the comfort and safety of others.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in Holy Trinity Parish, St. Stephen Catholic Church. The Reverend Brad Forintos will officiate.

Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Juanita's grandsons.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com




Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Parish, St. Stephen Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985- 9605
