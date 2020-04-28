Services
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Vojtus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret "Marge" Vojtus


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret "Marge" Vojtus Obituary
Margaret "Marge" Vojtus

Columbus Twp. - Margaret "Marge" Harvilla Vojtus, age 93, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020. She was born October 17, 1926 in Clymer, Pennsylvania to Andrew and Anna Harvilla. She married the love of her life, John George Vojtus, Jr., on November 23, 1946. He predeceased her in 2008.

Marge was a loving, giving person, choosing to work lunchtime duty at Eastland Elementary School as "Mrs. B." taking care of the children of others after raising seven of her own.

She loved visitors, making amazing desserts for them, playing cards, gardening (she had the greenest thumb!) and loving on her grand and great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her siblings: Michael (Stephanie), George (Sophie), John (Ann Marie), Andrew (Mary), Mary (Andrew) Snyder, Ann (John) Evanick, Helen (John) Jarvis, Judy (Joseph) Kadlec, Veronica (John) Wanchisn, & Sophie (John) Blazoski and many loving nieces and nephews.

She will be sorely missed by her daughters, Rosemary (Gordon) Decker, Margaret (Dennis) Sertyn, Karen (Dennis) Schutter, Ann McCoy, Deborah (David) Gambino, Katherine "Kay" (Mark) Davis and her favorite son, John. And her grandchildren: Anne (Richard) Leverenz, Amy Decker, Jennifer (Brad) Sertyn-Barndell, Eric (Lisa) Sertyn, David Schutter, Michael (Tracie) Schutter, Timothy (Alison) Schutter, Rachel (Douglas) McCoy-Bannerman, Lauren (Justin) McCoy, Katie (Scott) Slabaugh, Alissa (Dustin) Roby, Mark Davis, Jr., Ryan (Nataliya) Davis and Grant Davis. And her great grandchildren: Ian & Joshua Leverenz, Ella & Uriah Schutter, Luke Schutter, and Addison & Ethan Slabaugh.

Unfortunately, because of social distancing, there will be a graveside service only attended by her children. A service and luncheon will be planned to celebrate her life at a later date. Arrangements by Young Funeral Home. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -