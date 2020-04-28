|
|
Margaret "Marge" Vojtus
Columbus Twp. - Margaret "Marge" Harvilla Vojtus, age 93, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020. She was born October 17, 1926 in Clymer, Pennsylvania to Andrew and Anna Harvilla. She married the love of her life, John George Vojtus, Jr., on November 23, 1946. He predeceased her in 2008.
Marge was a loving, giving person, choosing to work lunchtime duty at Eastland Elementary School as "Mrs. B." taking care of the children of others after raising seven of her own.
She loved visitors, making amazing desserts for them, playing cards, gardening (she had the greenest thumb!) and loving on her grand and great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her siblings: Michael (Stephanie), George (Sophie), John (Ann Marie), Andrew (Mary), Mary (Andrew) Snyder, Ann (John) Evanick, Helen (John) Jarvis, Judy (Joseph) Kadlec, Veronica (John) Wanchisn, & Sophie (John) Blazoski and many loving nieces and nephews.
She will be sorely missed by her daughters, Rosemary (Gordon) Decker, Margaret (Dennis) Sertyn, Karen (Dennis) Schutter, Ann McCoy, Deborah (David) Gambino, Katherine "Kay" (Mark) Davis and her favorite son, John. And her grandchildren: Anne (Richard) Leverenz, Amy Decker, Jennifer (Brad) Sertyn-Barndell, Eric (Lisa) Sertyn, David Schutter, Michael (Tracie) Schutter, Timothy (Alison) Schutter, Rachel (Douglas) McCoy-Bannerman, Lauren (Justin) McCoy, Katie (Scott) Slabaugh, Alissa (Dustin) Roby, Mark Davis, Jr., Ryan (Nataliya) Davis and Grant Davis. And her great grandchildren: Ian & Joshua Leverenz, Ella & Uriah Schutter, Luke Schutter, and Addison & Ethan Slabaugh.
Unfortunately, because of social distancing, there will be a graveside service only attended by her children. A service and luncheon will be planned to celebrate her life at a later date. Arrangements by Young Funeral Home. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020