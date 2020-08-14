Margery E. Pearson
Port Huron Twp. - Margery E. Pearson, 89, of Port Huron Township, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020.
She was born November 8, 1930 in Port Huron to the late Jacob and Margaret Borkowski. She married Robert Pearson on December 5, 1952 in St. Clair. He died March 20, 2007.
Mrs. Pearson was employed at Marketts Coat Company from 1948 to 1952 and with Port Huron Area Schools as a cook and baker from 1975 to 1983. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, watching sports, crocheting, knitting, camping, roller skating and her cabin up north in Kalkaska.
She is survived by four children, Robert (Debbie) Pearson, Katie Miron, Kimberly (Lorenzo Sr.) Almendarez and Cynthia (Ray) Lewis; 12 grandchildren, Jennifer Soles, David and Lorenzo Almendarez Jr., Brian, Christine, Melissa and Gregory Pearson, Danielle Kilbourn, Jason Miron and Molly, Emma and Sarah Lewis; ten great grandchildren; a great great grandchild; a sister, Patricia VanBuskirk of Franklin, North Carolina; a brother, Jacob (Terry) Borkowski; a step brother, Sonny Floyd; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by an infant son, Timothy Edward Pearson.
Private family services have been held and burial was in Lakeside Cemetery. Pallbearers were Margery's grandsons, David and Lorenzo Almendarez, Brian and Gregory Pearson and Jason Miron.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com