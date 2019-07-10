|
Margie A. LaCroix
Dryden - Margie A. LaCroix, age 74 of Dryden, passed away July 7, 2019. Margie lived a full, happy, and loving life. She was born on December 14, 1944. She was raised in Port Huron and graduated from St. Stephen Catholic High School. Margie worked at the First National Bank in Lapeer and Lapeer County Abstract.
She enjoyed reading, relaxing on the back deck, and spending time with her family and friends. She loved her grandchildren dearly. Margie is survived by her husband Gary of 53 years; three children Teresa LaCroix, Kris (Tony) Ruhala, and Nancy (Jack) LaCroix; two grandchildren Garrett and Kallan Ruhala; two brothers Paul (Jamie) Zimmer and Mark (Debbie) Zimmer; mother-in-law Thelma LaCroix. She was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Marjorie Zimmer and father-in-law Charles LaCroix.
A memorial gathering will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors in Lapeer on Thursday, July 18th from 3-7 PM. A memorial service will immediately follow at 7 PM with Pastor Larry Kluck officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Times Herald on July 10, 2019