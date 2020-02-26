|
|
|
|
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
|
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
|
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
View Map
St. John's United Church of Christ
|
Margie E. Limberg
1934 - 2020
|
|
|
Margie E. Limberg
St. Clair - Margie Ellen (Nixon) Limberg escaped the pain and suffering of her earthly body on February 24, 2020, following a brief battle with cancer.
Margie, born December 24, 1934, was the eldest of 5 children of Ralph and Pauline (Damaschke) Nixon of Port Huron, Michigan. She was a January 1953 graduate of Port Huron High School and married Ronald K. Limberg on December 22, 1953. He preceded her in death on June 24, 1998. Margie lived her entire life in Port Huron and St. Clair.
Early on, Margie was very involved in her children's academic lives while supporting her husband socially as the spouse of a local public school administrator. When her husband returned to graduate school, with four school aged children and a house, she returned to the work force and made a name for herself as a public school secretary - a role she maintained for twenty years until she retired at age 62. With Ron and her children, she enjoyed summers "Up North", boating the area waters in their boat, the "Blue Cheese", and countless extended family get-togethers. She was famous for her classic Margie fare - Swedish meatballs, the blue cheese ball, and zucchini everything!
As a grandparent, with her children relocating and starting their careers, she and Ron enjoyed weekends traveling to Frankenmuth, hosting the growing families at their St. Clair home, and could find a reason to celebrate anything. She was the primary caregiver for her mother, Pauline, and when "Oma" moved to Marwood Manor, Margie was a daily visitor at the nursing home, bringing her children and grandchildren along. For many years she hosted summer vacations in Lexington, reconnecting with her brother and sisters and their children, and introducing her grandchildren to the joys of campfires, cabins, small town general stores and Michigan beaches. She maintained a back yard pool up until her mid-70s because she wanted her house to be a gathering place for family. Margie said her greatest accomplishment was raising four healthy, happy children.
When husband Ron died unexpectedly in 1998, Margie was given the opportunity to help her youngest child as Robyn's career as an area veterinarian was growing at the same time as her family. With Robyn's three pre-school aged children and a large house, Margie found new purpose as a de facto Mom. She became a volunteer school grandparent at Gearing Elementary School in St. Clair and as her grandchildren grew older, she continued to help out in various extracurricular activities at their schools. Her home became a gathering spot for theatre and student council groups, and anywhere she went, she was always recognized by one of her high school "friends". She helped organize multiple class parties, had a mini-van to hold all the children she chauffeured, helped with the grandchildren's 4-H participation at the summer fair, and in 2016 the student body of St. Clair High school elected her the Grand Marshall of the homecoming parade, which made her feel so very honored and loved. Margie said this was her second greatest accomplishment when she was given the opportunity to have a hand in raising another set of children.
Margie was an active, life-long member of St. John's United Church of Christ of Port Huron and of the Eastern Association, having been baptized, confirmed and married there. She has also served on pastoral search committees, the scholarship fund, and assisted with Sunday School activities and card ministry for shut-ins, even continuing this ministry during her illness.
Margie is survived by her children, Dr. Mark Limberg of Tawas City, Rhonda Wendell of Ferndale, Michael Limberg of Port Huron, and Dr. Robyn Limberg of St. Clair; grandchildren, Nicole (Andrew) Whitmore, Randy (Jessica) Limberg, Olivia Child (fiancé Josh Prusik), Walker Child, Alison Child, Scot (Heather) Ribarsky and Elizabeth Ribarsky; and great-grandchildren, Sophia Joy and Sawyer David Whitmore, Myles Limberg, Dierdre (Antonio) Leyva, Deanna Ribarsky, and Jianna Ribarski. Although she was the last surviving of her siblings, she leaves behind their spouses, Richard LaBelle of Saginaw, Johanne Nixon of Virginia, and Alfredo Odoardi of Florida; nieces and nephews, Patti (Chipper) Johnson, Marie (Karen) Nixon, Leanne (John) Hunter, MaryAnn Falk, Marsha (Richard) Carrier, Melanie (Bill) Johnson, Debra Krystynak, Richard, Christopher (Renee), and Michael (Lisa) LaBelle, Ralph III, Chris, and Kelly Nixon, Linn (Carol) Odoardi, Mark (Ayame) and Matthew Givensel; special cousin and friend, Joan Tetreau of Port Huron; and special friend, Karen Hamilton. As well as her husband and her parents, Margie was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Bruce Wendell; daughter-in-law, Barbara Limberg; sisters, Judith LaBelle, Caroline Odoardi and Pauline Givensel; brother, Ralph Nixon; parents-in-law, Fred and Manola Limberg; nephews, Marty Odoardi, Richard and Robert Limberg; niece, Michelle (Limberg) Gordon; great-nephew, Austin Hunter; and her companion of 7 years, James A. Schwickert of Ohio, who passed away in June 2010.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 in St. John's United Church of Christ, Port Huron. The Reverend Dr. Richard E. Hotchkin will officiate.
Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron.
Memorials may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ, Port Huron and designated to the general fund or the Clyde Setter scholarship fund. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Margie's family and her church were her life, and we were all blessed to have her in ours for 85 amazing years. The family would like to thank Blue Water Hospice, Visiting Angels, and Cathey Moutoux for the care given to Margie during her final days at home.
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020