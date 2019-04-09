|
Marianna Diem Hamlin
East China Twp. - Softly and tenderly God called Our Dear Mother home on Sunday April 7, 2019.
Marianna Diem Hamlin was born on the family farm in Marine City to Katherine Beebe Diem and Earl C. Diem. Marianna attended the Diem School and graduated from Marine City High School. She went on to college at Clearly College, Ann Arbor. She then worked for her Aunt and Uncle at the John Biewer Co. as a secretary. Marianna married Robert A. Hamlin on June 20, 1944 in Marine City, where they resided the rest of their life. Mom and Dad enjoyed travel for many years, including several trips to the Holy Land.
Marianna was a wonderful loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who loved the Lord and her family.
Surviving are Michael R. Hamlin, Debora A. Hamlin (Michael G. Smith), Marilee D.H. McClure, Paul D. Hamlin and Katherine A. (Patrick) Phelan; grandchildren, Marianna D. (Harrison) Jacobs, Jacob R. (Sabrina) McClure, Mark J. (Camille) Hamlin and Cara J. Hamlin; great grandchildren, Noah Robert, Matthew James and Elijah Patrick Phelan, Lincoln Michael and Madisyn Lee Ann Jacobs, Landen Blake, Caleb Jayden and Makenzie Lynn Hamlin and twins, boy and girl McClure, expected in October; niece, Barbara Bradley; nephew, Harry Diem and her loving companion Kasey.
She will be met at the gates of heaven by her parents, husband, Robert A. Hamlin and brother, Donald A. Diem.
We would like to thank our great doctors for all the wonderful care throughout the years; Dr. Kim Eagle of U of M Cardiology and Dr. Thomas Wayne her primary care physician and her caregiver, Connie Gillman, all of whom she loved so dearly.
The family honors the memory of our Mother and invites you to share memories on Wednesday April 10th from 2 to 8 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Funeral services will be Thursday April 11th at 11 a.m. at Young Funeral Home. Pastor Robert Chandler will officiate. Interment will be in Rosehill Cemetery, East China Twp.
Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Preschool. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 9, 2019