Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
810-985-5123
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
Maribeth "Beth" Oswald


1949 - 2019
Maribeth "Beth" Oswald Obituary
Maribeth "Beth" Oswald

Port Huron - Maribeth "Beth" Oswald, age 70, of Port Huron, passed away on August 26, 2019, in her home, after a short illness, with her family by her side.

She was born on June 13, 1949, in Port Huron, to the late, George and Rita VanLuven.

Beth married Randy Oswald on March 21, 1969, in Port Huron.

She enjoyed bingo, going to the casino and breakfast with her bus driver friends.

Beth is survived by her husband, Randy Oswald, daughter, Lynda Oswald, son, Thomas Oswald, granddaughters, Angel Shappee and Kelsey Oswald, brother, James (Aileen) VanLuven, sister, Louise Jones, brother, Elion (Kaye) VanLuven, brother, George (Linda) VanLuven, sister, Faith (Larry) Kohnke and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be 12:00pm Friday, August 30, 2019, in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.

Visiting hours will be Thursday, 6:00pm to 8:00pm and Friday, 10:00am to 12:00pm in the funeral home.

Memorial tributes may be made to United Way or Better Breathers.

Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.

To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
