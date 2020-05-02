|
|
Marie A. Klemmer
St. Clair - Marie A Klemmer age 88 of St. Clair passed away May 2, 2020 following a long illness. She was born March 20, 1932 in St Clair to the late Herbert and Mable (Distelrath) Meyers.
Marie worked for many years as a lunch lady at Pine River Elementary school before working for several years at Hodges and Irvine. She was a member of the Daughters of Isabella at St. Mary's Catholic Church in St. Clair. She also belonged to a neighborhood Mothers Club for over 50 years enjoying lifelong friendships with the Mothers of children that attended the one room Carlton School on St. Clair Highway. She was a great fan of St Clair Little League, becoming one of the first female coaches. She spent many years at the Little League field watching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren play.
On October 10 1953 Marie married Donald R Klemmer at St. Mary' Church in St. Clair and enjoyed 65 years together before he passed away on December 21, 2018.
She is survived by children, Susan (John) Carter, Steven Klemmer, Kathy Baker, Sharon (John) Goulet, and Bill Klemmer; grandchildren, Kevin (Ashley) Keeley, Laura (Paul) Ferryman, Adam Klemmer, Ellen (Mike) Rouleau, Steven Klemmer, Erin (Mike) Vartanian, Bradley (Kristy) Baker, Nicole (Anthony) Leese, Andrew (Ryann) Goulet, Carly (Robert) English. Maureen (Mike) Boullard, Meredith (Kevin) Kipke, and Ellen (Jon) Carlson; 17 great grandchildren; sisters Sr. Eileen Meyers, Dorothy (Ray) Burgess, Loretta (Gaius) Fraley; in-laws Carol Meyers, Richard Wyllie, Shirlee Meyers and June Foster, and many nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by husband Donald Klemmer son in law Robert Baker siblings Edward Meyers, Donald Meyers, Robert Meyers, Marilyn Wyllie, Bernard Meyers and Kenneth Meyers; In-laws Richard (Margaret) Klemmer, Franz Foster and James Klemmer.
Family and friends are encouraged to join Marie's funeral procession on Wednesday, May 6th at 12:00 noon at Young Funeral Home. We will process to St. Mary's Cemetery, St. Clair where there will be committal prayers. Memorials can be made to St. Clair Little League. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from May 2 to May 4, 2020