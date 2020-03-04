Services
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
(810) 364-7100
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
Lying in State
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Christopher Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Christopher Catholic Church
Marie Clara Koper


1948 - 2020
Marie Clara Koper Obituary
Marie Clara Koper

Port Huron - Marie Clara Koper, 71, of Port Huron, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

She was born July 28, 1948 in St. Clair to the late Charles and Eleanor Powers. She married Frank Koper on February 24, 1968 in St. Clair. He died July 4, 2009.

Mrs. Koper was a school bus driver with Yale Public Schools. She enjoyed visiting friends in Florida, playing cards, going to the casino and making rosaries.

She is survived by three children, Mickey (Sally) Koper, Wendy (Matt) Rapley and Angie Koper; five grandchildren; and three step grandchildren.

Visitation will be 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Friday in the Marysville Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.

Mrs. Koper will lie in state from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 in St. Christopher Catholic Church. The Reverend James Arwady will officiate.

Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, St. Clair.

To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
