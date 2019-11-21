|
Marie Elizabeth Ann Szyska
Columbus Twp - Marie Elizabeth Ann Szyska, 98, a lifelong resident of Columbus Twp., passed away peacefully in her home Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Marie was born December 7, 1920 to the late Arthur and Mabel Ankrapp. She married Edward Szyska May 27, 1939 in the Richmond Congregational Church. Edward Szyska passed away August 11, 1989.
Marie is survived by four children, Betty (William) Pinnoo, Donald (Mary) Siska, Shirley (Robert) Schermerhorn and Joyce (Howard) Simons, twelve grandchildren, Cheri (Kert) Cartwright, Gary (Cassie) Pinnoo, Craig Pinnoo, Carli (Jacob) Saffert, Lauren (Michael) Spencer, Brian (Andrea) Schermerhorn, Kevin (Shannon) Schermerhorn, Shelly (Brad) Brickel, Ronald (Donna) Simons, Jerry Simons, Terry (Nikki) Simons and Randy (Erin) Simons. Twenty-one great grandchildren and many good neighbors. She is preceded in death by her brother Herman Ankrapp.
She enjoyed Elvis Presley music, family photos and being outdoors with her flowers. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Funeral Service will be 2:00 p.m. with a visitation from 12:00 p.m. until the time of Service. Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the Rewalt-Peshek Funeral Home, 68655 Stoecker Lane, Richmond MI 48062.
Memorial donations may be made to "Wishes of the Family".
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019