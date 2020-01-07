|
Marie J. Erd
Port Huron - Marie Josephine Erd, 98, a longtime resident of Port Huron, died Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Mercy Village in Port Huron.
She was born April 27, 1921 in Flint to the late Henry and Rose Guske. Most of her young life was spent in Lapeer with her three brothers. After graduation from Lapeer High School, she had the distinction of being crowned "Miss Lapeer". Marie then moved to Port Huron where she married Bill McGill on July 5, 1941. They had a daughter Meredith. Bill died in Italy in 1944 during World War II.
On February 28, 1946, Marie married Harry S. Erd Jr. They raised a daughter, Sue Ellen, and a son, Tom. Marie had a passion for bridge and a very artistic knack for crafts of all sorts. She enjoyed adventures with her children, wonderful summers at Cedar Croft beach and valued her many friendships.
Marie was a lifelong member of the League of Catholic Women, and a member of Holy Trinity Parish St. Stephen Catholic Church, Port Huron Garden Club, and Port Huron Golf Club.
She is survived by her children, Meredith McGill, Sue Ellen West and Tom (Chris) Erd; grandchildren, Angie (David) Donaldson, Brian Zahn and Diane (Mark) Novak; nine great grandchildren; brother, Kenneth (Margaret) Guske; half-brother, Larry Guske; and half-sister, Susan (Robert) Kirchner. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry S. Erd Jr. on November 16, 1990.
Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Holy Trinity Parish, St. Stephen Catholic Church with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. The Reverend Bradley Forintos will officiate.
Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Port Huron.
Memorial contributions may be made to the League of Catholic Women, Blue Water Garden Club or . To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020