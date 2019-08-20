|
Marie M. Nalepa
Marysville - Marie Muriel Nalepa, 92, of Marysville, died Saturday, August 17, 2019.
She was born July 17, 1927 in Sarnia, Ontario to the late Lorio and Eugenie Ambroise. She married Frank J. Nalepa Sr. on May 7, 1949 in Sarnia, Ontario. He preceded her in death on March 17, 1995.
Marie was an accomplished seamstress for Ron Lendzion's Bridal Shop and was employed as a sales clerk for Sperry's Department Store. She was a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church where she was a past president of the Rosary Altar Society and member of the League of Catholic Women. She was also a member of the V.F.W. Womens Auxiliary and Women of the Moose. She enjoyed listening to Elvis.
She is survived by her sons, Frank J. (Victoria) Nalepa Jr. and Dennis J. (Jeanne) Nalepa; 5 grandsons; 10 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a great grandson, Dakota; 4 brothers; and 3 sisters.
Marie will lie in state from 10:00 am until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 22, 2019 in St. Christopher Catholic Church. The Reverend Arthur Baranowski will officiate.
Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Christopher Catholic Church.
Arrangements are by the Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences, please visit www.marysvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 20, 2019