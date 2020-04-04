|
Marilyn "Mitzie" A. Telfer
Fort Gratiot - Marilyn (Mitzie) A. Mortimer Telfer, 90, passed into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Fort Gratiot, MI. She was born on May 28, 1929, to Floyd and Arvilla Mortimer. She married her high school sweetheart, John H. Telfer, on June 28, 1952. He preceded her in death on May 22, 2009, after almost 57 years of marriage.
Marilyn graduated from Port Huron High School in January of 1948 and was a member of LRT. She attended Ward Belmont College, in Nashville, TN, and Port Huron Business School. She was a homemaker and worked as a cashier at Mortimer and Son Lumber Company.
Marilyn was a member of Grace Episcopal Church, where she had taught Sunday school when her children were young. She was an active member of Port Huron Garden Club, Dance Club, YMCA for Body Recall and Aqua Aerobics, and Soup Kitchen. She also had been involved in her children's lives as a Cub Scout leader, hockey mom, and kid hauler, taking friends to "The Cottage" for sleepovers and fun and was known as the "cookie lady" by all of the children in her neighborhood and the workers who came to her house.
She was known as Mitzie by those who knew and loved her. She had a gift of hospitality and enjoyed making friends and entertaining at her home. Her 4th of July and Mackinaw parties were the highlight of each summer for her friends and family, as was her homemade raspberry pie.
As a grandma, she spent special time with each grandchild, playing dress-up, having tea parties, shopping, going to the mall, and enjoying beach time together.
Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Patrick) Lynch; sons, Jack (Jeanne) Telfer and Tom (Chris) Telfer; her grandchildren, Sara (Darren Vermaas) Lynch, Laura (Maninder) Atwall, Renee (Matt) Wulff, John (Theresa Wasinski) Telfer III, and Hope (Evan Ramales) Telfer; great-grandchildren, Luke and Margo Wulff and Amelia Vermaas, and another great-grandchild due in September. Also, surviving are her special cousin, Judith (Richard) Davis, many nieces, nephews and cousins, and good friends, Roberta Temple and Lois Keller.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, parents, twin sisters, Mary and Jeanne Mortimer, who died shortly after birth, her brother, Franklin (Doris) Mortimer, brothers-in-law Charles (Shirley) Telfer and William (Gayle) Telfer and father- and mother-in-laws Laurie O. and Erma Telfer, her many schnauzer fur babies and her devoted rescue dog, Ashley.
The family would like to thank the staff at Lakeshore Woods for their wonderful care of Marilyn and their friendship. You are truly part of our family now.
Cremation has taken place through Smith Family Funeral Home and a memorial service and celebration of life will be held at Grace Episcopal Church at a later date. Like March, she went out like a lamb.
Memorials can be made in Marilyn's memory to Grace Episcopal Church, Port Huron Garden Club, Blue Water Humane Society, MidCity Nutrition, and Old Newsboys.
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020