Marilyn C. Herbert
Port Huron - 91, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
She was born in Port Huron on December 4, 1928, daughter of the late Miles and Genevieve (Pletcher) Ling.
Marilyn married Clinton Herbert Sr. on June 28, 1947, in Port Huron. He preceded her in death on January 21, 2010.
Marilyn attended Port Huron High School. She was a long time member of Grace Episcopal Church and was an Altar Guild member. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Cheryl Maddock of Lewisville, Texas, Wendy Herbert of Port Huron, Clinton (Lisa) Herbert Jr. of Lorton, Virginia, and Lorie (Robert) Grant of Flower Mound, Texas; grandchildren, David (Jessica) Grant, Natalie Grant, Genevieve Herbert, and Sophia Herbert; great-grandson, Camden Grant; sister, Genevieve Stevens; brothers-in-law, Harold Drown and Chester Brown; sister-in-law, Ruth Ling; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Marilyn was also preceded in death by her sisters, Dona Drown and Louise Brown; brother, Robert Ling; and brother-in-law, Walter Stevens II.
A visitation will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Reverend Lydia Speller of Grace Episcopal Church will officiate. Graveside services and interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery in Port Huron Township.
Memorials are suggested to Grace Episcopal Church.
