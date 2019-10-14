|
|
Marilyn Diane Denomy
Frederick, MD - Marilyn Diane Denomy of Frederick, Maryland and formerly of Port Huron, Michigan passed away unexpectedly on October 3, 2019 and walked into Heaven to be with her Lord and Savior, and beloved friends and family. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and a wide circle of close friends built over 80 years.
Born on March 31, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois, Marilyn was the daughter of the late Clarence and Helen Drayer. Marilyn was married in her younger years to Louis Wigginton of Dixon, Illinois and later in life to John George Denomy of Sarnia, Ontario, Canada. She was a graduate of Taft High School in Chicago, and later, earned both a Bachelors degree in Education and a Masters degree in Special Education at Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan. She was an educator for many years in the Port Huron Area School District and the Lambton County Schools in Sarnia, Ontario, and touched the lives of many children and families. In the past year, Marilyn was a resident at Somerford Assisted Living in Frederick, Maryland.
Marilyn's life was focused on her faith, her family, and an extremely close circle of friends that spanned a wide range of ages, beliefs, locations and stations in life. She made friends easily and both loved, and was loved, by many. Marilyn had unwavering faith, and a positive, resilient outlook on life. She passed this on to others around her.
Marilyn was the loving mother of two children, including Dr. Jon Wigginton, and his wife Robin, of Frederick, Maryland and Janis Wigginton, and her husband William Duren, of Ann Arbor, Michigan. She is survived by four grandchildren, including Noelle Wigginton of Brunswick, Maryland and Noah, Daniel and Benjamin Wigginton of Frederick, Maryland. Later in life, Marilyn unofficially adopted her nieces as her own, including Susan Gaudreault of Algonquin, Illinois, Judy Chance of Cummings, Georgia, and Lori Bauer, Lisa Usdrowski and Cindy Nilson of Hot Springs, Arkansas.
Marilyn had survived both her parents, her husband George, and two sisters, Rosalie Henrich and Lana Blanchette, both of Hot Springs, Arkansas.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate Marilyn's life on October 18, 2019 at 1pm. All are welcome. Visitation will occur at 12 noon. The service and visitation will be held at Colonial Woods Missionary Church at 3420 Pine Grove Avenue in Port Huron, Michigan. Burial will be private at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Frederick, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to -Parkinson's Charity.
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019