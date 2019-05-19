Marilyn J. Anderson



Port Huron - Marilyn J. Anderson, 83, of Port Huron, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 17, 2019 surrounded by her family.



She was born September 3, 1935 in Yale to the late Elery and Thelma Turner and was a life-long area resident.



Mrs. Anderson was employed with Women's Life Insurance Company for over 40 years. Spending time with her family was the most important part of her life. She also was a 4-H leader, Operation Transformation volunteer, Board Member with the Port Huron Figure Skating Club and Cornerstone Church Coffee Break Lady. Marilyn and her family spent many wonderful times at the Ponderosa Campground.



She is survived by three children, Teresa (Joe) Rodrigues, Thomas (Joanne) Kilbourn, and Tracey (Andrew) Hopp; eight grandchildren, Jody (Don) Callender, Lisa (Matt) Winn, Joe (Candice) Rodrigues, Jenifer (Glenn) Tolan, Elizabeth (Donny) Musto, and Bethany, Hunter, and Ranger Hopp; eleven great grandchildren; a sister, Charlotte (Ralph) Clutton; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold and a granddaughter, Natalie Rodrigues.



Visitation will be 2-5 PM on Sunday, May 19, 2019 in the Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.



Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, May 20, 2019 in the Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at noon. The Reverend Thomas Seppo will officiate.



Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurses Association Adult Day Care Program. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com. Published in The Times Herald on May 19, 2019