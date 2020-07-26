Marilyn J. Bradley
Goodells - Marilyn Jean Bradley, 81, of Goodells, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, July 25, 2020.
She was born July 8, 1939 in Wales Township to the late George and Virginia Webb. She married Edward Bradley on April 30, 1960 in St. Clair.
Marilyn was employed at Capac Manufacturing for 25 years, and more recently enjoyed babysitting for friends and family, and also helping to organize family get-togethers. She was a member of Columbus Bible Church and helped with the AWANA Club.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Edward; five children, Kim (Brian) Haley, Kathy (Ron) Kincaid, Kris (Tom) Kessler, Kay (Bill) Kessler and Ed Bradley; 11 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; sister, Juanita Brown; brother in law and sisters in law, Al and Alice Hux and Ruth Manley; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Ashlee Joy Jahn; and a brother, George Webb.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 pm Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. Masks will be required for the safety and comfort of others.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Columbus Bible Church.
Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Columbus Bible Church. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com