Marilyn J. Mertz
Marilyn J. Mertz

Marysville - Marilyn Jean Mertz, 88, of Marysville, died Sunday, August 9, 2020.

She was born May 19, 1932 in Detroit to the late Lynn and Marian Engle. She married Richard L. Mertz on April 8, 1967 in Algonac.

Marilyn worked for the Chrysler Corporation for many years. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Richard; son, Gary L. McIntyre; stepson, Richard Mertz; and grandchildren Lisa, Michael and Lauren.

Cremation has taken place. Burial will be in Riverlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church.

Arrangements are by the Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com




Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
