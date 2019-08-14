Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Zweng
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Jean Zweng


1932 - 2019
Marilyn Jean Zweng Obituary
Marilyn Jean Zweng

St. Clair Township - Marilyn Jean Zweng, 87, of St. Clair Township, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

She was born March 7, 1932 in Port Huron to the late Loren and Mildred Zweng.

Marilyn graduated from Michigan State University and earned her PhD from the University of Wisconsin. She was a professor of mathematics and head of the mathematics department at the University of Iowa. She had a TV show in Iowa called "Mathematics with Marilyn." She was a philanthropist who supported many educational programs and the United Way of St. Clair County. Marilyn loved to travel and will be remembered as an incredibly intellectual woman.

She is survived by cousins, William (BethAnn) Smith (and their children, Kaylin and Kolby), Robert Smith, Phyllis Rowe and Mary Beals; and good friend of many years, Holly Blake. She was preceded in death by her cat, KoKo.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 in the Marysville Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. The Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate.

Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Clair County Community College Nursing Program. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 14, 2019
