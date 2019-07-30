Services
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
(810) 364-7100
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
7:00 PM
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Parish - St. Stephen Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Parish - St. Stephen Catholic Church
Marilyn M. Roberts


1939 - 2019
Marilyn M. Roberts Obituary
Marilyn M. Roberts

Port Huron Township - Marilyn Marie Roberts, 80, of Port Huron Township, went to be with the Lord Saturday, July 27, 2019.

She was born July 15, 1939 in Minden City to the late George and Agnes Hessling. She married Raymond C. Roberts on September 28, 1963 in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ruth. He preceded her in death on May 31, 2017.

Marilyn was a member of Holy Trinity Parish- St. Stephen Catholic Church. She enjoyed bowling, reading, and playing cards at Willow Ridge. Most of all, her family was very important to her.

She is survived by her four children, Christopher C. (Karen) Roberts, Lori M. (Larry) McPhail, Connie L. (John) Walker, and Kimberly R. (Tim) Ferguson; ten grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and a sister, Dorothy Noble. She was preceded in death by her sister, Georgeann Booms.

Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Marysville Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. in the funeral home.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 in Holy Trinity Parish - St. Stephen Catholic Church with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. The Reverend Bradley Forintos will officiate.

Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the or Holy Trinity Parish - St. Stephen Catholic Church. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com.
Published in The Times Herald on July 30, 2019
