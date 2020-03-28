|
Marilyn Mitchell
Fort Gratiot - Marilyn Mitchell, 85, of Fort Gratiot, met her Lord and Savior face to face on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
She was born October 2, 1934 in Port Huron to the late Harvey and Fonda Stein. She married J. Carveth Mitchell on October 6, 1962 in Port Huron. They were married 53 years until his death on October 14, 2014.
Upon graduation from Port Huron High School, Mrs. Mitchell worked at Mosher's Jewelry store. She was a graduate of Moody Bible Institute. She was a member of Griswold Street Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and worked with the Jr. High Word of Life group with her husband. She had also worked with college and career young people at Ross Bible Church. Marilyn was a board member for Francophone Ministries for Christ, and a member of the Gideons International Auxiliary and Stonecroft Christian Women. She loved to entertain and host missionaries in her home. Her children and grandchildren were the loves of her life.
She is survived by three children, David (Sandra) Mitchell, Daniel (Kimberly) Mitchell and Nathan Mitchell; six grandchildren, Megan, Luke, Jonah, Malachi, Ryan and Carrie; a brother, Paul Stein; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Arlen; and a granddaughter, Emma Kate.
A private family funeral service will be held on Monday in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron. A service will be held at Griswold Street Baptist Church at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Griswold Street Baptist Church or Gideons International.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020