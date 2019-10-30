|
|
Marilynn Elizabeth Campbell
Port Huron - Age 93, of Port Huron, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, following an extended illness. She was born to Dr. Waldo A. and Ida (Shand) Schaefer on August 15, 1926, in Detroit, MI. After moving to Port Huron, she attended the Port Huron schools and graduated from Port Huron High School. In 1948 she graduated from the University of Michigan with a BA degree and was a member of Alpha Phi Sorority. She then graduated from Katharine Gibbs School of New York.
In 1973 Marilynn earned her RN degree and she worked as a registered nurse at Port Huron Hospital in 1973 and 1974. She was a lifelong member of Grace Episcopal Church and a longtime member of the Altar Guild at the church. She was also a longtime member of the Port Huron Golf Club. Marilynn devoted her life to her family and loving her dogs, especially her Corgi dogs.
On November 26, 1949, Marilynn married Herbert R. Campbell. She is survived by her husband of nearly 70 years, Herbert R. Campbell of Port Huron; two children, Sandra Campbell of Port Huron and Scott (Shirley) Campbell of Fort Gratiot; five grandchildren, Tania (Edward) Canterbury of Fort Myers, FL, Douglas (Emily Dehring) Campbell of Port Huron, Amanda Schneeberger (Richard) of Port Huron, Brian ( Lisa ) Campbell of Rochester Hills, MI, and Angela Campbell of New Zealand; and her daughter-in-law, Patricia Campbell (Dennis Boerre) of Port Huron and great-grandchildren, Jacob, Luke, Liam, and Evely She is preceded in death by her parents, her son, Herbert R. Campbell Jr., her sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Commander Hal Wynne, her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Marshall E. and Mildred Campbell, and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jack and Mary Campbell. The family offers special thanks and appreciation to Marilynn's special longtime caregiver, Raychel Putney and the staff at Visiting Angels and Visiting Nurses.
Pallbearers will be, Douglas Campbell, Brian Campbell, Richard Schneeberger, Edward Canterbury, Herman Kreit, Dale Mills, and Dennis Boerre.
The family honors the memory of Marilynn and invites you to visit and share memories on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home- Hancock Street. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Episcopal Church with a visitation at 10:00 a.m. in the gathering room. The Rev. Lydia Speller will officiate. Interment will follow at Lakeside Cemetery.
Contributions may be made in Marilynn's memory to Blue Water Area Humane Society, Blue Water Hospice, or charity of donor's choice. To send condolences please visit smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019