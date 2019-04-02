Marion Bushor



Port Huron - Mrs. Marion Bushor, 96, of Port Huron, died Saturday, March 30, 2019 in Marwood Nursing and Rehab.



She was born March 5, 1923 in Emmett to the late John & Mildred Johnson. She married Joseph H. Bushor on July 21, 1951 in Emmett. He died April 16, 2012.



Mrs. Bushor was a retired PHASD schoolteacher. She was a member of Holy Trinity Parish and was active in the Altar Society at St. Stephen Catholic Church.



She is survived by her son, Philip Bushor; three grandchildren, Andrew, Alicia and Arrine; three great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Brent; her sister, Eleanor Smith; and brother, Phil Johnson.



Visitation will be from 6-8 pm on Wednesday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.



Mrs. Bushor will lie in state from 10:00 am until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10:30 am Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Holy Trinity Parish St. Stephen Catholic Church. The Very Rev. Salvatore Palazzolo, KHS will officiate.



The Rite of Committal will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Parish St. Stephen Catholic Church.



To send condolences, visit www.pollockrandall.com Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary