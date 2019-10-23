|
Marion Louise Silverthorn
Yale - 88, of Yale, Michigan, went home to be with Jesus, her Lord and Savior, on October 23, 2019. She passed away under hospice care with family at her side.
She was born on Jan. 23, 1931, in Greenwood Township to the late Jayson and Bertha (Pohly) Holt. She married Marvin Silverthorn on Sept. 3, 1954, and they recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.
Marion graduated from Yale High School in 1947, Port Huron Junior College (now St. Clair County Community College) in 1949 and Michigan State Normal College (now Eastern Michigan University) in 1951. She taught high school mathematics for 31 years in Romeo, Port Huron and Yale public schools. She was known for teasing her students when they caught her in an error by responding, "Well, that's the first mistake I ever made." Following her retirement as a teacher, she worked part-time as a teller at Commercial and Savings Bank of Yale.
Marion was a devoted Christian and active in her home church, Greenwood Evangelical United Brethren Church, later Greenwood United Methodist. She served as pianist, Sunday School teacher, church treasurer, chairperson of the administrative board and leader of the women's society at various times. When the Greenwood Church closed in 2001, the congregation merged with the Yale United Methodist Church. Later, Marion and Marvin moved to the Yale Trinity Missionary Church so they could worship together with family members.
On the family farm, Marion raised her three children, planted gardens and canned vegetables. In retirement, she enjoyed making quilts for family members, taking trips with Marvin to Mackinac Island and the Upper Peninsula, bowling with church friends, cross stitching, reading her Bible, memorizing scripture, working on puzzles, and listening to gospel music. Her happiest times were when her entire family was together. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.
Marion is survived by her husband Marvin; son Michael (Janet) of Shepherd; daughter Lori Opificius (Gerry) of Capac; sister Betty Putney of Melvin; grandchildren Daniel Silverthorn (Michelle), Jennifer Reider (Jon), Andrew Silverthorn (Courtney), Greg Silverthorn (Brittany), Michael Opificius (Amanda) and Matthew, Jeffrey and Joel Opificius; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death in addition to her parents were her son Gary and her brother Duane Holt.
The family honors the memory of Marion and invites you to visit and share memories Sunday, Oct 27, 2019, from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Yale. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday at Trinity Missionary Church, Yale, with 10:00 a.m. visiting. Rev. Phil Whipple, pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery, Greenwood Twp.
Memorial contributions may be made in Marion's name to Trinity Missionary Church of Yale.
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019