Marion P. Smith
Port Huron - Marion P. Smith age 92 of Port Huron, died January 27, 2020 peacefully at home of natural causes.
She was born December 23, 1927 to the late Glenn and Lucy Spencer. She married Port Huron Sports Hall of Fame sailor Charles "Willie" Smith on May 27, 1949.
Marion worked at the Chrysler Parts plant in Marysville as a young woman and was crowned their queen in 1952. Marion found her happiness in family, friends and her home. Her family will miss her apple pie and pot roast.
She is preceded in death by her husband Willie, her brothers Ralph and Don Spencer and her sister Gertrude O'Connor.
Marion is survived by her two sons, Charles "Chuck" Smith, Jeffery (Nancy) Smith, daughter Kathleen (John) Buttrell, sister Jean (Robert) Arnold, and sister in laws Jean (John) Chorestecki, and Colleen (Rod) Smith. She is loved by her several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A private tribute will be held by family. She leaves behind a loving and fruitful legacy.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made to Blue Water Hospice.
Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020