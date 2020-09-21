Marion Shirley McKinch
Port Huron - Marion Shirley McKinch 84 years old, formerly of Port Huron passed away peacefully on September 21, 2020, with her husband of 65 years and their dog "Jake" at her side.
Marion was born July 5, 1936, to Vernon and Louise Monzo in Port Huron Michigan. She married Ronald A. McKinch on January 15, 1955, in Port Huron. Together they had three sons, Jack, Tom, and Steve. Marion was the original "hockey mom" and an avid Detroit sports fan. Her home was known as a place where you could always find a meal, a place to sleep, and a good laugh. She enjoyed sitting by her backyard pool with her kids and grandkids, growing flowers and tomatoes in her yard, visiting with neighbors, weekly bowling, her monthly lunch with the JUGS (Just us Girls), and was a world-class dog lover. Raising her three boys and being the "World's Best Granny" was Marion's greatest joy!
Marion and Ron moved to Sylvania, OH in June of 2019 to be near family. Marion is survived by husband Ron, sons Jack (Elise) of Plymouth, WI, Tom (Barb) of Sylvania, OH, Steve (Lorna) of Port Huron, eight grandchildren (Kyle, Riley, Lauren, Maddison, Haley, Ian, Emma, Luke) two great-grandsons, sister Susan (Fred) Haddad, sister in law Nancy (Frank) Andrasik and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Marlene Smith.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Kingston Residence of Sylvania and Promedica Hospice Toledo for their outstanding care. Thank you also to Kingston for the blessing of allowing Marion's 3 sons and daughters in law to visit and say farewell to our beloved mom and mother in law. The family is planning a memorial gathering at a later date. Those wishing to honor Marion's memory may make a donation to Port Huron Minor Hockey Association. http://www.phhockey.com/