|
|
Marion Therese Hillis
Emmett Township - 73, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Sanctuary at Mercy Village, Fort Gratiot Township, with her family by her side.
She was born February 26, 1946, in Goodells, the daughter of the late Richard and Eileen (Kennedy) Johnson.
Her marriage of 35 years to Danny Lee Hillis was January 23, 1970, in Yale. Danny passed away May 15, 2006.
Marion was a 1964 graduate of St. Stephens High School. She was a retired fourth grade teacher from John F Farrell Elementary School, Emmett. Although she wasn't a real sports fan, Marion would be at the football field, basketball court, baseball diamond, or 4-H Fair to watch her kids and grandkids. In the summer, she loved to mow her lawn. Marion was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Emmett.
Surviving are two sons and a daughters-in-law Jason (Rachel) Hillis of Emmett, and Craig (Tracey) Hillis of Emmett; three grandchildren, Ashley (Josh), Tyler (Kayla), and Ryan Hillis; great-grandson, Carson Bauer; sisters, Dorothy Mahon, Gail Jacobson, Sister June Johnson IHM, Helen (Jerry) Werthman, Janet (Bruce) Maxwell, Suzanne Neaton, Madelyon (Bill) Parrish, Ellen Brandon, Mary Leigh (Larry) Powers; brothers, Ed (Debbie) Johnson and Ray (Kathy) Johnson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jim Hyde, Helen Johnson, Dave (Barb) Hillis, Karen Thorner, and Linda Bugajski.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Leroy, Russ, and Bruce Johnson and sisters, Lois Hyde and Eileen Kramer.
The family honors the memory of Marion and invites you to visit and share memories Monday, December 9, 2019, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond, with rosary devotion/scripture services at 3:30 p.m. Rite of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 10, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, with 9:30 a.m. visiting. Fr. Tom Kuehnemund, pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel-Kenockee Cemetery, Kenockee Township.
A special thank you to Mercy Village for their special care.
Memorials are suggested to Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance, 801 Roeder Rd., Suite 750, Silver Spring, MD 20910. For information and Guest Book Kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019